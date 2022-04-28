Head of Israel's Ra'am meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II

Abbas reportedly informed Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of his trip ahead of his visit

The chairman of Israel's Islamist Ra’am party, Mansour Abbas, met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman on Monday, according to Thursday reports.

The two discussed the situation in Jerusalem and ways to prevent a resumption of tensions on the Temple Mount, Walla News reported.

The meeting between the two men took place on the sidelines of the Iftar - the evening meal Muslims use to break their fast during Ramadan - at the King's Palace. Palestinian representatives from east Jerusalem and the Israeli Arab community were also invited.

According to a senior Israeli official quoted by Walla, Abbas informed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of his trip ahead of his visit to the King's Palace.

The head of the Israeli government did not object, but did not convey any message to Abdullah II through Abbas.

The head of Ra’am entrusted the details of his visit to Jordan to Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during a meeting on Wednesday.

Lapid’s office refused to comment, according to Walla.

Abbas is the first coalition official to meet with the king since the latest escalation on the Temple Mount that created tensions between Israel and Jordan.

"King Abdullah does not want an escalation. We have to see what can be done so that what happened this year does not happen again next year," Abbas told Walla.