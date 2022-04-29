Keir Starmer hosts Israeli Labor party to mend ties after Corbyn era

Move designed to underline the contrast with Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership

UK Labour party leader Keir Starmer hosted officials from Israel's Labor Party in a bid to mend ties with the Jewish state following the charged tenure of his far-left predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, the Guardian reported.

Starmer and Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner hosted nine officials including the Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv, Chen Arieli, the party's chief executive, Nir Rosen, and senior staffers from the Israeli leader's office, who even joined Labour in door-to-door canvassing in North London.

The report claimed that the move is designed to underline the contrast with Corbyn's leadership, plagued by scandals over institutional anti-Semitism as Starmer tries to woe Britain's Jewish community.

Though the two have long been “sister parties,” the previous Labor leader, Avi Gabbay, cut ties with Corbyn in 2018 over the handling of anti-Semitism within the UK party.