US lawmakers warn of violence against Christians in Jerusalem

'The actions of radical groups pose a grave threat to the viability' of Jerusalem's Christian presence

A bipartisan group of US House lawmakers on Friday warned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of rising attacks on the Christian community in Jerusalem, urging him to work with Israel to uphold its freedom of religion.

"The actions of radical groups who are able to act with impunity directly threaten the religious freedom of the Christian community in Jerusalem and undermine the rich history of interfaith cooperation within the city," said a statement by Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

They highlighted three incidents of “attacks sustained against clergy and church properties” in Jerusalem:

- December 2020: An Israeli man attempted to set fire to the Church of All Nations on the Mount of Olives.

- 2021: Over the span of one month, four acts of vandalism targeted the Monastery of the Romanian Church.

- May 2021: An Armenian priest was attacked by three Israeli youths.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520093838320230400 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

They continued to warn that the “viability” of Jerusalem’s Christian presence is at risk “despite general protections afforded to the minority religious communities” by Israel.

The lawmakers quoted the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem who warned in December 2021 of a “systemic attempt” to drive Christians out of Jerusalem.

“It is not only a blow to religious freedom but also has humanitarian consequences,” they added.

Led by Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro and Republican Rep. Gus Bilirakis, the lawmakers called on Blinken to work with Israel to "uphold… the freedom of religion… and to hold accountable the radical groups who are” attacking the Christian community.