Israel's President Herzog speaks with Abbas, other leaders

The Israeli president 'expressed his hopes for peace and stability in the region'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on Sunday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for the first time since the recent escalation of tensions between the Jewish state and the Palestinians.

During the call, Isaac Herzog wished Abbas a happy Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Israeli president "expressed his hopes for peace and stability in the region," according to a statement from Herzog's office.

During Ramadan, tensions have risen, with Israeli police clashing with Palestinian rioters at the Temple Mount site in Jerusalem and terrorist groups from Gaza firing rockets into Israel.

The Israeli army conducted several operations in the West Bank to apprehend suspects linked to a wave of terrorist attacks that claimed 14 lives.

President Herzog also addressed the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to wish them a happy holiday.

"In the coming days, President Herzog is expected to speak with additional leaders," the statement from Herzog's office noted.

Herzog spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month, with Erdogan condemning the wave of terror attacks and sending his condolences to the families of those killed.

Erdogan and Herzog stressed that on Ramadan, Passover and Easter, action must be taken to maintain peace and quiet in the entire region.