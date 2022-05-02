Israeli president: 'I would be happy to openly visit Saudi Arabia'

'Riyadh's future adherence to the Abraham Accords largely depends on its relationship with Washington'

"The Saudis need to join the family of the Abraham Accords and I would definitely be happy to openly visit Saudi Arabia," Israeli President Isaac Herzog told the Israel Hayom daily in a special interview to be published in full on Israel's Independence Day on Thursday.

"The accession process depends not only on Israel, but also on internal processes in Saudi Arabia and the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States," he said.

Addressing his working relationship with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Herzog said their cooperation was "excellent."

"I came to the presidency with a wealth of experience and a wealth of diplomatic relationships that I leverage to serve the country in full coordination with Bennett," he said.

"I think the benefit of my tenure is the underground current that comes to the surface — the awareness of Israel's integration into the region," the Israeli president continued.

However, Herzog expressed concern about the incitement to violence on social media, which is increasingly manifesting itself, particularly regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Social media presents unfiltered products and allows a distorted interpretation of reality. We, as a startup nation, must produce solutions that will make the truth public knowledge," he said.

Herzog said he has confidence in the ability of all state institutions to overcome any challenge.

"We must thank the IDF, the Shin Bet security agency, the Mossad, the Israel Police and all other security forces, and we must pray that they will continue their good work to keep evil at bay," he asserted.

Commenting on the political crisis in Israel, the president pledged to “do everything in his power to promote stability — ensuring the integrity of the political process.

"Instability has a direct impact on the quality of our lives, the cost of living and the education of our children," he said.

As for the increased participation of Arab political parties in the government, Herzog considers that this is "a political question, and that the integration of elements of the Arab sector within the executive was foreseeable overtime... You can observe this process in every nation,” he concluded.