US President Biden's team in Israel to prepare for visit

A United States administration team arrived in Israel Sunday, preparing for President Joe Biden's summer visit.

Sources familiar with Biden's plans say that he is likely to come to Israel near the end of June, although plans are not yet final.

This would be Biden's first trip to Israel - and the Middle East - as president. The president is likely to add Israel as a stop on his Europe trip, either before a G7 meeting in Germany or after a NATO summit in Spain.

US officials met with their Israeli counterparts, discussing the potential plan and schedule, according to Haaretz.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' bureau received a phone call from Washington on Thursday, leaning that Biden intends to visit Ramallah during the visit.

Biden accepted the invitation from Bennett to visit Israel last week during a phone call. During the call, Bennett informed Biden "of Israel's efforts to end the escalation of violence in Jerusalem."

"The president and the prime minister also discussed the Iranian question, and in particular Tehran's request to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards from the list of American terrorist organizations."

Bennett met with Biden for the first time in his premiership in August at the White House; however, talks were delayed due to the deadly bombing in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Biden reiterated America's "unwavering commitment" to Israel's security and the "unshakeable partnership between the two nations."