Report: Israel leaning to increase military aid for Ukraine

Israel understands Western expectations that it should take a clearer position on the war

Israeli officials are inclined to help war-torn Ukraine with more civilian aid as well as military equipment – so far withheld by Jerusalem – ahead of expected talks over the matter, according to a Tuesday report.

According to Haaretz, a discussion on the issue saw most officials already supporting Israel’s increased assistance of military supplies to Ukraine. An additional forum is expected this week during which the list of items to be sent to the country under a Russian invasion will be reviewed.

Despite previous rhetoric by officials, there is a consensus among those partaking in the talks that air defense systems, advanced weaponry, and attack systems would not be provided.

It is believed, however, that defensive systems that protect ground troops, personal combat gear, and warning systems can be sent without causing a wider crisis with Moscow, Haaretz reported.

Since Russia launched its invasion, Israel rejected Ukrainian and Western requests to send Kyiv military equipment – an approach to preserve ties with Moscow.

Only recently did Israel agree to provide helmets and flak jackets for civilian use, after sending 100 tons of humanitarian aid in the early days of the war and setting up a field hospital in western Ukraine.

Now, Israel intends to take a more substantial step.

An anonymous source told Haaretz that the reasons for supporting Ukraine cited at the recent meetings included an understanding that Western leaders expect Israel to take a clearer position on the war.

There is also a concern that Israel’s military industries could be damaged if the countries using Israeli security systems would question Jerusalem’s loyalty in the event of a crisis.