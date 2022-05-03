Israel 'supports neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine,' Russia says

Kremlin pushes back against Yair Lapid's remarks on Sergei Lavrov, describing them as 'anti-historical'

A tweet by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday morning escalated a growing diplomatic spat between the Kremlin and Israel.

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's criticism of his Russian counterpart was "ahistorical" and "largely explained the current Israeli government's decision to support the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv," the statement said.

Lapid had criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when he said that Hitler had Jewish origins.

Lavrov made the comments during an interview with the Italian channel Zona Bianca when asked why Russia was justifying its invasion of Ukraine by claiming it was "denazifying" it, when the country's head of state - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - is himself Jewish.

“So what if Zelensky is Jewish. The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood,” Lavrov said, adding that “some of the worst antisemites are Jews.”

The remarks sparked widespread anger in Israel and in the Jewish diaspora, and strained relations between Jerusalem and Moscow.

Israel had previously refrained from overtly criticizing Russia's invasion, or of providing the kind of military assistance to Ukraine that many Western states are. The Israeli government took the view that if it were to alienate the Kremlin, then the freedom of operations that the Israeli military currently enjoys over Syria may be interrupted.

Russia is an important powerbroker in Syria, and has turned a blind eye to alleged Israeli attacks on Iranian assets in that theater.