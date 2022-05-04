Ukrainian aide: Russia poses ‘existential threat’ to Jews worldwide

'These words, and this Russian policy, show again that we have to stand together'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s remarks on Adolf Hitler’s “Jewish blood” show that Moscow is a threat to Jews worldwide, a top aide to Ukraine’s president told an Israeli media outlet on Tuesday.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the office of Ukraine’s presidency, castigated the foreign minister’s comments during a Zoom conversation with The Times of Israel (ToI).

He said that Lavrov’s words “showed again that Russia poses an existential threat not only to Ukraine, with at least 100,000 Jews, but to all Jewish people around the world,” according to ToI.

The aide called on Israel - which has maintained a relatively balanced position to preserve ties with both Russia and Ukraine during the war - to take a stronger stance against Moscow over the incident.

“Such things cannot remain without a very concrete and clear response, not only from the State of Israel, but also from the representatives of Jewish organizations around the world,” Yermak said.

He added that Kyiv is also looking to broaden its relations with Israel in areas like security and defense as Russia’s invasion continues.

“We are interested in building our military relations,” Yermak said.

“We are interested in borrowing the experience, in purchasing armaments and weapons. These words, and this Russian policy, show again that we have to stand together.”