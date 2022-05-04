Israel’s president urges Lavrov to apologize for ‘antisemitic lies’

'The Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov chooses to spread lies, terrible lies, which smell of antisemitism'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog demanded an apology from Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after he stated on Tuesday that “even Hitler had Jewish blood”, and said that Israel supports a “neo-Nazi” regime in Ukraine.

“At first, I couldn’t believe that they had been uttered by a Russian foreign minister. They made me angry and disgusted,” Herzog told Haaretz.

“During a week when we are remembering the Holocaust, of all weeks, the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov chooses to spread lies, terrible lies, which smell of antisemitism. I expect him to retract his words and apologize,” he said, adding that Lavrov’s comments will not damage Israel-Russia relations.

However, it is necessary that he “correct those remarks,” Herzog told the Israeli daily.

The president is not the only Israeli official to criticize Lavrov’s recent statements.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called out his counterpart for the comments, prompting Russia's foreign ministry to double down with a tweet on Tuesday. Lapid's rebuke was “ahistorical” and "largely explained the current Israeli government's decision to support the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv,” the ministry statement said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521388645516980224 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Foreign Minister Lavrov’s remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error. Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism,” Lapid tweeted.