Blinken congratulates Israel as it marks 74th Independence Day

'The bonds between our two countries, based on our shared democratic ideals, are unshakeable'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement on Wednesday congratulating Israel on its 74th Independence Day while praising “unshakeable” ties between the two countries.

“On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, I would like to congratulate the Israeli people on the 74th anniversary of their nation’s independence,” Blinken said in a press statement.

“The bonds between our two countries, based on our shared democratic ideals, are unshakeable,” he continued.

Blinken reiterated Washington’s “steadfast” support for Israel’s defense in the face of security threats posed by Iran and added that the US “deeply values our partnership in facing global challenges.”

He said that “the United States looks forward to continuing our work with Israel to create a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Middle East, including through building additional bridges between Israel and its neighbors.”

Back in 2020, Washington helped broker the historic Abraham Accords, a normalization agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The move paved the way for additional deals with neighboring countries to form official ties with Israel and led to cooperative initiatives like the Negev Summit - a diplomatic meeting in Israel’s south which was attended by foreign ministers from four different Arab countries back in March.