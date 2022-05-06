Emirati foreign minister 'strongly condemns' Elad terror attack

'His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed strongly condemned the terror attack in Elad'

Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed condemned Thursday night's terrorist attack in Elad that killed three people in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Friday afternoon.

"His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed strongly condemned the terror attack in Elad and conveyed his condolences to the families of those murdered," a statement from Lapid's office said.

"He also congratulated Minister Lapid on Independence Day, and the two expressed hope that days of peace and security will come soon for the people of Israel."

Israel celebrated the country's 74th Independence Day on Thursday before the attack, the latest in a two-month terror wave that has claimed the lives of 18 Israelis.

The three victims of the Elad attack were laid to rest on Friday. They collectively leave behind 16 orphaned children.

The two Palestinian terrorists from Jenin who perpetrated the attack were still on the loose as of Friday evening, with a manhunt focusing on the area around Elad, a mostly ultra-Orthodox Jewish town in the center of the country.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to normalize relations in 2020 with the signing of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, which also includes Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.