US condemns Israeli plans to approve West Bank settlement homes

'Israel’s program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospects for a two-state solution'

US President Joe Biden’s administration slammed Israel on Friday for plans to advance roughly 4,000 settlement housing units in the West Bank, saying the move “exacerbates tensions and undermines trust.”

“The Biden Administration has been clear on this from the outset. We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements which exacerbates tensions and undermines trust between the parties,” said US State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter.

“Israel’s program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospects for a two-state solution,” she added, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

In a phone briefing with reporters, Porter began the call by condemning Thursday’s attack in Israel’s central city of Elad in which three Israelis were killed and several wounded.

On Saturday, the manhunt to find the suspects – two Palestinians from the West Bank city of Jenin – was still underway.

Jordan joined in condemning the expected housing approvals for Jewish settlements in the West Bank, calling them a “flagrant and grave breach of international law,” according to ToI.

It also criticized a decision made Wednesday by Israel’s High Court of Justice to allow Israeli authorities to evict some 1,300 West Bank Palestinians for military use.

Amman continued to echo the US, saying the expected decision would undermine efforts to reach a two-state solution, which envisions an independent Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel.

Earlier on Friday, Israel’s Civil Administration – the Defense Ministry body that authorizes West Bank settlement construction – revealed that it planned to approve 2,536 housing units and advance 1,452 homes.

Building projects for Palestinians in areas under the Administration's civilian control will also be advanced, an Israeli official told ToI.