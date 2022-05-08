Report: Israel's Bennett rejects Ukrainian calls to cancel ‘Victory Day’ events

Some 1.5 million Jews fought in Allied armies in WWII, including 500,000 in the Soviet Red Army

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett refused to cancel or reschedule events marking Russia’s ‘Victory Day’ in the Jewish state, as requested by Ukraine, according to a report by Hebrew media.

Victory Day, celebrated on May 9 in Russia, marks the Soviet Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and commemorates those who lost their lives. Israel holds ceremonies on the same day for Russian and Soviet immigrants, among them military veterans.

The United Kingdom, the United States, France, and other nations mark the day – dubbed Victory in Europe Day – on May 8, when Nazi Germany officially surrendered.

In Israel, the main ceremony is held at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl National Cemetery, where envoys for former Soviet republics and other countries that participated in WWII are invited, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

With Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv into its tenth week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian envoy to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, asked Bennett to either hold the event on May 8 or cancel it altogether, Channel 12 News reported.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office reportedly denied the request.

Korniychuk, however, denied such reports that he asked Israel's premier to move the celebrations, realizing that it would not be possible to change it in time. He added that Israel is making an effort to avoid Russian propaganda at the events, which is "satisfactory for all parties," The Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel’s Absorption Ministry said earlier this week that the ceremony at Mount Herzel and all other events will take place on May 9, ToI reported.

Some 1.5 million Jews fought in Allied armies in WWII, including 500,000 in the Red Army, according to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. Many of those who survived resided in the Soviet Union, but ended up in Israel after the Communist regime’s collapse.