Lapid in virtual meeting with US, Greek, Cypriot counterparts

Foreign ministers discuss cooperation in eastern Mediterranean region

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday met virtually with his counterparts from the United States, Greece and Cyprus to discuss cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean region.

According to a joint statement, diplomats from the countries in the "3+1" forum decided to “intensify their cooperation in the areas of energy, economy, climate action, emergency preparedness, and counterterrorism, contributing to resilience, energy security, and interconnectivity in the region.”

The group expressed support for initiatives such as the Negev Summit that took place in March involving foreign ministers from Arab countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel — Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also at the Negev Summit.

The ministers condemned recent terrorist attacks in Israel, including last Thursday night's axe rampage in Elad that killed three people.

"Ministers decided to develop a roadmap with concrete deliverables for the coming year and to prepare the ground for further meetings before the end of 2022," the statement said.

Lapid, who also hold the title of alternate prime minister, last month visited Athens for meetings with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.