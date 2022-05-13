US conveys 'anger, frustration' to Israel over violence at journalist's funeral

'We regret the intrusion of what should have been a peaceful procession'

The White House Friday described as "deeply disturbing" footage from the Jerusalem funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh that showed Israeli police storming the start of the procession.

"We have all seen those images, they're obviously deeply disturbing," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"We regret the intrusion of what should have been a peaceful procession," she added.

Meanwhile Israeli media reported that the administration of President Joe Biden conveyed a harsher message to Jerusalem. According to the Walla! news site, White House sources said there was "anger and frustration at the actions of Israeli police during the funeral procession.