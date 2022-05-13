English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

US conveys 'anger, frustration' to Israel over violence at journalist's funeral

i24NEWS

1 min read
Press Secretary Jen Psaki at a news briefing in the White House on February 16, 2021, in Washington, DC.
AFP Photo/NICHOLAS KAMMPress Secretary Jen Psaki at a news briefing in the White House on February 16, 2021, in Washington, DC.

'We regret the intrusion of what should have been a peaceful procession'

The White House Friday described as "deeply disturbing" footage from the Jerusalem funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh that showed Israeli police storming the start of the procession.

Video poster

"We have all seen those images, they're obviously deeply disturbing," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"We regret the intrusion of what should have been a peaceful procession," she added.

Meanwhile Israeli media reported that the administration of President Joe Biden conveyed a harsher message to Jerusalem. According to the Walla! news site, White House sources said there was "anger and frustration at the actions of Israeli police during the funeral procession.  

Video poster

This article received 0 comments