English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Israel's Herzog to attend UAE president's funeral

i24NEWS

2 min read
Israel's President Isaac Herzog with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE, January 30, 2022.
Amos Ben-Gershom/GPOIsrael's President Isaac Herzog with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE, January 30, 2022.

Israel and UAE enjoyed close ties since signing historic normalization treaty

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to fly to the United Arab Emirates and take part in the state funeral of President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday.

Video poster

This will mark Herzog's second official visit to the Gulf kingdom and he reportedly intends to meet the new President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with other senior officials.

Sheikh Mohamed was elected by the Federal Supreme Council as the country's third president, after years of calling the shots from behind the scenes while his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa was sidelined by poor health.

Israel and the the UAE normalized relations in September 2020, signing on to the historic US-brokered Abraham Accords — which also includes Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan — at the White House.

In the past month there were some tension between the two allies over the clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Temple Mount site. 

However the ties between the two states, brought together by both trade interests and a common enemy in Iran, remain very close.

Video poster

This article received 0 comments