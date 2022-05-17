Israel's Bennett speaks with France's Emmanuel Macron

The two leaders discussed the close ties between Israel and France

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, and congratulated him on his re-election, according to a statement from both offices.

Bennett thanked Macron for expressing "his support for Israel in the face of terrorist attacks" and for France's "commitment to Israel's security."

The two leaders also discussed the close ties between Israel and France, and the strong bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields.

In addition, they discussed the security situation in the region, with a focus on Iran, and discussed opportunities for cooperation, as well as the war in Europe and its consequences.

While welcoming once again the recent normalization of Israel's relations with several countries in the region, the President of the French Republic expressed his concern about recent Israeli announcements "regarding settlements and his willingness to contribute to a decisive revival of peace efforts in the Middle East," says the statement from Elysee.

Macron also expressed "his emotion regarding the death of the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and recalled the importance that France attached to the investigation to succeed quickly.” The statement from Bennett’s office made no mention of Abu Akleh.

"With regard to the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the President of the Republic and the Israeli Prime Minister have also decided to continue to coordinate their efforts to achieve a ceasefire and negotiations that respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. They will act together in the context of initiatives to ensure global food security," the Elysee statement continued.

Bennett and Macron agreed to meet soon.