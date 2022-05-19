Israel: DM Gantz begins his official visit to the US

Gantz met with United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz began his first official visit to the United States on Wednesday, meeting with officials at the White House.

Gantz met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, emphasizing the unique bond between the United States and Israel, "one based both on shared values and mutual interests," a press release from Gantz's office states.

He thanked Sullivan for the US and President Joe Biden's commitment to the security cooperation between the respective defense establishment.

Gantz and Sullivan also discussed Iran's progression in its nuclear program alongside its destabilizing regional activities, emphasizing the need to work closely to prepare for any future scenarios.

"This would be conducted within the framework of Israel’s excellent defense cooperation with the US and growing ties with regional partners," the press release continued.

Gantz debriefed Sullivan on the recent wave of terrorism that claimed 19 lives inside Israel and the West Bank. The two discussed Israel's ongoing operational activities, Gantz emphasizing that Israel will take "the measures necessary to defend its citizens and sovereignty."

"He added that Israel’s defense establishment is continuing its policy of promoting confidence-building measures vis-a-vis Palestinian civilians that are not involved with terror activity," the press release stated.

The meeting was also attended by Israel's Ambassador to the US, the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Director, and the Defense Minister's Military Secretary.