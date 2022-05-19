US ambassador to Israel moving into new Jerusalem residence

US embassy finds a home for Thomas Nides about six months after arriving to Israel

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides is moving into a new residence in Jerusalem after arriving to the Jewish state about six months ago to take up his post, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The renovated residence is on Emek Refaim Street, described in the article as an "old, Arab-style building" in a walled compound where a flower shop used to stand.

Nides has lived in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, hosting guests at the old Jerusalem consulate building on Agron Street where former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman spent his final months in the position.

Previous ambassadors resided at a large home in the central coastal city of Herzliya just north of Tel Aviv. However, the State Department sold the home while former president Donald Trump was in office. The sale was part of the US embassy's move to Jerusalem and came under the advice of Friedman.

The home was reportedly sold for $67.6 million to the late US billionaire Sheldon Adelson.

Nides, a banking executive, was confirmed by the US Senate in November. The Biden appointee replaced senior diplomat Michael Ratney, who had served as charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Jerusalem since June.