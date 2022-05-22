Report: Israel initiating direct flights to Qatar for World Cup

Israel and Qatar have no official diplomatic relations, meaning there are no direct flights between the two

Israel is reportedly initiating direct flights to Qatar during the World Cup for the thousands of fans who purchased tickets, Israel Hayom reported Sunday.

Roughly 15,000 Israelis won the lottery to purchase tickets for the World Cup at various game stages, and it is expected that thousands more will win the additional lottery to be held soon. In addition, more fans will purchase tickets through agents, according to the news site.

The total number of Israelis expected to be in Qatar for the World Cup - held from November to December - will be in the tens of thousands.

Israel and Qatar have no official diplomatic relations. As a result, there are no direct flights between the two countries, leaving those who plan to attend having to travel through a third country such as Turkey, Cyprus, or Jordan.

This means instead of a three-hour journey, the time it takes to get to Qatar is seven to ten hours on average.

According to Israel Hayom, the Jewish state plans to initiate direct flights between the two countries during the World Cup, which is also intended to strengthen ties between the two countries.

The Israeli initiative is expected to be presented to Qatari authorities soon, however, it is unclear what the reaction would be.

As of now, Israelis can only enter Qatar through a foreign passport, but Qatar has said that during the World Cup, it will allow citizens of all countries to join, Israel Hayom reported.