Gantz: US holding firm against Iran's demands

'They are quite decisive, especially on this issue of the Revolutionary Guards,' says Gantz about the US

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday that the United States remains firm against Iran's demand to delist the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terror organization, but is hopeful a deal will be reached soon.

Nuclear talks between Iran and world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - have stalled for nearly two months over Iran's demand.

Gantz met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, discussing Iran and other issues with the officials.

“I think they would still be happy to see an agreement, but they are quite decisive, especially on this issue of the Revolutionary Guards and al-Quds forces. I think they are right to be in this position,” Gantz told The Times of Israel.

The Quds force, designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, is the overseas arm of the Guards.

Former US president Donald Trump's administration designated the IRGC a terrorist organization after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Tehran demanded the group be removed from the US terror list as a condition for returning to compliance with the JCPOA.

Israel has urged the US to reject Tehran's demand, claiming the group is “a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of people, including Americans,” according to ToI.