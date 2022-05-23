Groups pan Israeli court's Temple Mount decision

'The decision allows extremists to hold ceremonies at the Al-Aqsa compound'

Jordan on Sunday criticized an Israeli court ruling in favor of three Jewish teenagers who recited the "Shema Israel" prayer at Jerusalem's Temple Mount, stating that it flew in the face of international law.

“The decision allows extremists to hold ceremonies at the Al-Aqsa compound,” a statement issued by the Jordanian foreign ministry read.

The three teenagers violated a longstanding, yet informal, agreement that states that Jews are allowed to visit the site but not pray there.

“The ruling is legally null and void according to international law, which does not recognize the authority of the Israeli judicial system on occupied Palestinian territories from 1967, including east Jerusalem,” it said.

The statement added that the ruling “is a gross violation of international decisions relating to Jerusalem, including resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council, which all clarify that the status quo must be maintained in the holy city.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' office called the decision “a serious violation of the historical status quo” and urged the United States “to intervene urgently to stop the Israeli attacks on our people and their sanctities,” according to The Times of Israel.

The Hamas terror group that controls the Gaza Strip said the ruling “plays with fire while crossing all red lines, and is a dangerous escalation for which the leaders of the occupation shall bear the consequences.”