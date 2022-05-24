Israel welcomes 13 ambassadors to the UN to 'change voting habits'

The ambassadors will visit historical sites of religious and cultural significance during a seven-day stay

An international delegation of 13 ambassadors to the UN arrived in Israel on Tuesday at the invitation of Israeli representative Gilad Erdan.

European envoys from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Estonia and Mexico, a current member of the UN Security Council, are participating in the trip.

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Benin, Burundi, Malawi, El Salvador and Panama have also sent their diplomats to Israel.

They will visit historical sites of religious and cultural significance during a seven-day stay, such as the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial.

They will also visit several military bases throughout the country and hold discussions with Israeli security officials. They will discuss "the crimes of the Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah.”

They will also meet with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The initiative launched by Erdan and the UJA Federation of New York is part of efforts to change the voting patterns of nations at the UN.

"We will visit Israel from top to bottom and I am sure this tour will affect their positions at the UN and their countries' attitudes towards Israel in the future," Erdan tweeted in Hebrew.