Israel's Gantz to make trip to India next week after deferral

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to travel to India next week to sign a “special security declaration,” according to Wednesday reports citing his office.

The singing will mark 30 years of security and diplomatic relations between Israel and India.

Gantz will depart next Wednesday, June 1, The Times of Israel reported. The trip was supposed to take place in late March; however, it was delayed amid a wave of deadly terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank.

His office did not detail the trip's schedule or when Gantz is expected to return, but did say he would meet and sign the security declaration with his counterpart, Rajnath Singh.

The declaration is expected to be primarily ceremonial, according to ToI. The initial meeting in March was supposed to include talks on improving security relations between the countries.

Israel seeks to strengthen defense ties with India, especially in the fields of air and missile defense.

New Delhi is one of the largest customers of Israeli weapons systems, with the country recently purchasing billions of dollars worth of equipment and embarking on several joint projects with Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was also planning to visit India in March, however, the trip was postponed after Bennett contracted Covid. He has not yet announced a new date.