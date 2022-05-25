Israel's Herzog sets out his vision for a 'renewable Middle East' in Davos

'Together, we can shape not only a new Middle East but a renewable Middle East,' Herzog says

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday gave an overview of his vision for what he calls a "renewable Middle East" during his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“An outburst of energy is sweeping through the region — energy of change — which will dictate how the next generation grows up,” Herzog told the crowd.

“Together, we can shape not only a new Middle East but a renewable Middle East: a new regional alliance for a stable and sustainable future,” the president said in an address at the high-profile gathering.

“A Middle East that thrives as a global hub of sustainable solutions in food, water and health: that serves as a source of energy, mostly solar energy, to Europe, Asia and Africa.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1529510369403842562 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The president mentioned his country's recent normalization of ties with Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates under the Abraham Accords and recent warming relations with regional allies Egypt and Jordan as measures that are "realigning the Middle East."

Herzog described this "renewable Middle East" as "a region that is not only new, in the sense of different, but is sustained by its own positive momentum, developing collaborative defense systems, common infrastructure and shared technologies to improve the world."

The Israeli president also warned against the rise of incitement to violence and antisemitism online, citing conspiracy theories that blamed the Covid pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Jews.

"There is always someone blaming the Jewish people," he said.