Israeli official: US leak on killing of Iranian colonel could harm trust

A leak to The New York Times about the assassination of a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps infuriated Israeli officials, with a parliament committee warning on Thursday that leaks could damage US-Israeli cooperation.

“It mainly harms trust,” parliament (Knesset) member Ram Ben Barak, who heads the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said during an interview with 103FM.

“We have very many close relationships and a lot of cooperation between us, which all depend on trust, and when it is violated in some way, then it damages future cooperation,” he added. “I hope the Americans investigate the leak and figure out where it came from and why it occurred.”

He also said he hoped the leak was a one-off event, not US policy.

“By the way, this isn’t the first time — the story of the bombing of the Syrian nuclear reactor was leaked to an American journalist,” he said.

Israeli jets bombed the Al Kibar reactor in Syria in September 2007. The New York Times published a series of articles the next month based on information, attributed to anonymous US sources.

Ben Barak denied the report that Israeli officials told their US counterparts that they were responsible for killing Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei.

“As far as I know, we did not inform anyone or take responsibility, and that is for the best,” he added.

An unnamed official told the Times on Wednesday that Israeli officials told the US about the killing of Khodaei. Israeli officials are reportedly furious about the article.