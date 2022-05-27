CNN report on journalist killing is misleading, Lapid tells Blinken

Israel's top diplomat talks with his US counterpart

The CNN probe into the shooting death of a Palestinian journalist in the West Bank was biased and misleading, Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid told his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Friday.

According to the CNN report, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sniper deliberately targeted Shireen Abu Akleh, which Israel denies.

Lapid said that Israel will share the results of its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Abu Akleh death the US, as per standard practice between the two countries.

Israel's top diplomat expressed his shock at the deadly school shooting in Texas, and conveyed on his own behalf and on behalf of the State of Israel his condolences to the American people.

The two discussed US President Joe Biden’s expected visit to Israel, and the possibilities for regional progress it could bring in the fields of security, the economy and regional ties.

Another topic of discussion was global challenges, including Iran and its terrorist proxies.

Lapid and Blinken agreed to continue to cooperate and act to reduce tensions in the region.