Arizona governor visits Israel for trade, water, and security talks

He will meet with PM Naftali Bennett, President Herzog, and several other Israeli leaders

Doug Ducey, governor of Arizona in the southwestern United States, landed in Israel on Sunday for a five-day visit where he plans to talk with political and business leaders.

Governor Ducey arrived with the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry heads.

The Republican governor's meetings will focus on trade, water, and border security, according to his spokesperson. Ducey has previously worked to boost economic ties with Israel along with water and security issues.

He will meet with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, President Isaac Herzog, former prime minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, and US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.

Ducey will also visit Israel's 9/11 memorial in Jerusalem on the United States' Memorial Day, meet with the city's mayor, and visit historical sites.

This will be Ducey's third trip to Israel since he took office in 2015, the first Arizona governor to visit the country. During his first visit, he attended an international conference on water technology and met with business and government officials.

In 2019, Ducey traveled to Israel with his family for a business trip and family vacation, touring a commerce authority trade office in Tel Aviv.

Ducey believes Israel's water desalination technology is a way to augment Arizona's supplies, which are endangered by drought and climate change, as the two share a similar arid climate, according to The Associated Press.