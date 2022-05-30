Israel working on normalization with Saudi Arabia, says Israeli FM

'We’ve already said that this is the next step after the Abraham Accords... a long and careful process'

Israel is working with the United States and Gulf Arab nations towards normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Monday.

“We believe that it is possible to have a normalization process with Saudi Arabia. It’s in our interest,” Lapid told Army Radio.

“We’ve already said that this is the next step after the Abraham Accords, to talk about a long and careful process,” he added, referring to Israel’s normalization in 2020 with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

“We’re working with the US and the Gulf states on this.”

While Jerusalem and Riyadh do not share official diplomatic relations, ties have recently warmed – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman sees Israel as a strategic "potential ally" in fighting Iranian influence in the region.

However, the act of normalization with the kingdom would be a lengthy process comprised of small steps, Lapid noted, stressing that both countries must prioritize their own security.

“This won’t happen the same way it did last time,” Lapid said in reference to the rapidly agreed upon Abraham Accords.

“It could be that three foreign ministers after me, someone will be standing on the podium and will celebrate this — which is completely fine; this is how one runs a state.”

His comments came shortly after a senior Israeli official reportedly visited Saudi Arabia for talks on security and other cooperation, as well as covert talks between US and Saudi officials last week.