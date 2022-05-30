Suriname to open embassy in Jerusalem - Israeli FM

Dutch-speaking South American country to become fifth country to open embassy in Israel's capital

Suriname is planning to open an embassy soon in Jerusalem, Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced via Twitter on Monday.

"Today, during our meeting in Jerusalem, Surinamese Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin informed me that his country plans to soon open an embassy in Jerusalem," Lapid said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1531235220141252608 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Dutch-speaking South American country will join the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Kosovo, all of which have full embassies in Israel's capital.

Several other countries have opened official trade and defense offices and branches of their embassies, including Hungary and Australia.

Lapid and Ramdin signed a cooperation agreement between the two foreign ministries and Lapid offered to send foreign aid to Suriname to help deal with the impact of severe flooding that hit in March, affecting the eastern part of the country.

Former US president Donald Trump announced in 2017 that the US embassy would be moving to Jerusalem, with other countries following the move or announcing that they were considering it.

Paraguay briefly opened its embassy in Jerusalem in 2018 before moving back to Tel Aviv.