UAE condemns 'storming of extremist settlers' on Temple Mount

Arab Gulf state joins Jordan, Turkey, Palestinian Authority in criticizing Israeli actions on Jerusalem Day

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday condemned Jewish worshipers ascending to the Temple Mount for Sunday's Jerusalem Day activities.

"The UAE strongly condemned the storming of extremist settlers into the courtyard of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli forces," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A record number of Jews visited the holiest site in Judaism on Sunday. According to Israel Police, more than 2,600 Jews were allowed entry to the site. They ascended in groups of of 40 to 50 people in two waves in the morning and afternoon.

Right-wing MK Itamar Ben Gvir of the Religious Zionism party was among those who ascended to the Temple Mount on Sunday.

Jordan, which administers the Islamic holy sites on the Temple Mount via the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, also issued a condemnation, along with Turkey and the Palestinian Authority.

The UAE's statement called for an end to "provocative violations" at the Temple Mount and urged "maximum restraint" from Israel to avoid further escalation.

Israel normalized relations with the Arab Gulf state in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

The previous record for Jewish visits to the Temple Mount was on the fast day of Tisha B’Av in August 2019, when some 1,700 Jews visited.