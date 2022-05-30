Israel interested in boosted defense sales to Europe amid Ukraine crisis

'We would be happy - not without review - to participate everywhere we can to improve our export production'

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz voiced interest in increased military sales to Europe against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He, however, declined to expand on the possibility of a German purchase of Israeli missile interceptors.

Germany's Chief of Defense, General Eberhard Zorn, was quoted as saying last month that the country was considering buying interceptors from either Israel or the United States to protect against threats including Russian Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad.

"Such deals are not announced over the media," Gantz told an Israeli journalist when asked about the report, according to Reuters.

Gantz also noted Germany's increased defense spending since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ariel Hermoni, Israeli Defense Ministry Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaking at Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel, May 17, 2022.

"The State of Israel has a great deal of defense industry capability. There is a great deal of know-how, a great deal of experience. And we would be happy - not without review - to participate everywhere we can to improve our export production."

Israel achieved a record $3.3 billion in defense exports last year and intends to outdo that this year, Gantz said.

The country has been ranked the 10th largest international arms exporter for the past five years by an independent global security think tank.

According to the report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, released last month, Israel accounted for 2.4 percent of international arms exports between 2017 and 2021, with the top recipients being India, Azerbaijan and Vietnam.