US halts support for Israel-Sudan normalization

'We strongly encourage Israel to join us... in vocally pressing for Sudan's military leaders to cede power'

US President Joe Biden’s administration recently ceased assistance to Sudan, including support of its normalization deal with Israel, over its delay in returning to civilian rule after a coup last year.

“The United States is not moving forward at this time with assistance originally committed to Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government in connection with its efforts to improve Sudan’s bilateral relationship with Israel,” a US State Department spokesman said in an email Friday.

“This includes wheat shipments and certain development and trade and investment assistance,” he noted, Jewish Insider reported.

The spokesman added that the US also suspended foreign assistance unrelated to the Abraham Accords – the normalization deal between Israel and four Arab states, as well as Sudan.

However, a full agreement with Sudan was not finalized due to the country’s instability.

“Any moves made in this regard by Sudan’s military leaders would not enjoy credibility with the Sudanese people,” he said.

“We strongly encourage the State of Israel to join us and the broader international community in vocally pressing for Sudan’s military leaders to cede power to a credible civilian-led transitional government.”

Mass protests rocked Sudan after the coup in October 2021, prompting a sweeping crackdown that led to dozens killed and arrested by security forces.

On Sunday, Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan lifted a state of emergency imposed since the coup "to prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period.”

Israel has not commented on the situation, and a minister in Sudan’s former civilian government told Haaretz that it was seen as a backing for the military takeover.