China denounces Israeli article, threatens to 'downgrade relations'

A senior Chinese diplomat threatened to “downgrade relations” with Israel over an article published on Monday in which Taiwan's foreign minister was interviewed.

The Chinese official called on The Jerusalem Post (The Post) – which conducted and published the interview – to delete the article, otherwise, Beijing would also sever ties with the publication.

"Got call from Chinese embassy," tweeted Editor-in-Chief of The Post Yaakov Katz on Monday.

"Apparently I’m supposed to take down the story or they will sever ties with The Jerusalem Post and downgrade relations with the State of Israel. Needless to say, story ain’t going anywhere."

The request to remove the article came shortly after it was published on The Post’s website.

In the piece, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warned that Israel was relying too much on China and that Beijing was preparing to invade Taipei.

He further suggested that Israel not make concessions to Beijing, nor “worry about China getting upset with you. When they get upset with you, that means you’re doing something right.”

This wasn’t the first time China and The Post had their differences – the Chinese embassy in Israel previously condemned the publication of past articles as well.

In response to an op-ed published on May 10 over the events in China’s Xinjiang province, the embassy wrote a letter to The Post, criticizing the opinion piece for being an “anti-China article written by a ‘Xinjiang independence’ separatist.”