Israel will strengthen ties with African countries, Lapid says

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday described several goals regarding Israel's relationship with African countries while speaking to a conference organized by Israel's embassy in Paris.

"Israel is back in Africa. This is not a slogan; it is a diplomatic, economic and social reality," Lapid said, speaking by videolink. "We will cooperate to deliver food security for millions."

“We will coordinate in the fight against terrorism to ensure peace and stability. We will collaborate in high-tech to create opportunities for millions of Israelis and Africans alike. We will cultivate deeper diplomatic ties to cement our historic and deeply-rooted partnership.”

Relations between Israel and African countries crumbled after the 1967 and 1973 wars, with most African countries cutting off diplomatic ties.

Israel currently maintains ties with all but 9 of the 54 African countries and became an observer to the African Union in 2021.

Lapid stated that Israel seeks a partnership between equals, not an aid relationship.

“Israel understands the power of Africa,” Lapid said. “And Africa understands that Israel is a force for good.”

“In the face of global challenges, countries that cooperative will thrive, while countries that isolate will fall behind,” he declared.