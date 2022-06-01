Israel's Gantz forced to postpone India trip again

Gantz was expected to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon to mark 30 years of security ties

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz was forced to delay a visit to India for the second time on Wednesday after opposition lawmakers refused to offset his absence during parliament votes.

Gantz was expected to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon to mark 30 years of security ties; however, he was unable to do so due to the opposition lawmakers. As a result, journalists set to depart with Gantz were sent home, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

The process of offsetting votes has a coalition and opposition lawmaker cancel out their votes by an agreed-upon mutual absence or abstention. Gantz reportedly could not find any opposition lawmaker willing to offset his vote.

A Likud party source confirmed to The Times of Israel that the opposition "absolutely" refused.

This means that if Gantz left, the coalition would be unable to pass laws, as the government and opposition currently sit at a 60-60 seat parity.

Gantz's Blue and White party responded that the Likud decided to act as the opposition to the State of Israel.

"The attempt to harm the defense minister's security visit to India harmed the security of the state and its relations with one of the world's top superpowers," the center party said, The Post reported.

Gantz's trip was initially meant to take place in late March, however, the defense minister delayed it amid a series of deadly attacks in Israel and the West Bank that claimed the lives of 19 people.

When he does make it to India, Gantz is expected to sign a "special security declaration" with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh.