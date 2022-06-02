Israeli delegation visits Bahrain for talks on bilateral ties

Israel and Bahrain established diplomatic relations in September 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords

Israel's Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz visited Bahrain on Wednesday for a series of talks on growing bilateral relations.

Ushpiz is heading an Israeli delegation that will participate in the second bilateral steering committee meeting between the two countries.

The first meeting was held in Israel last August.

In Manama, Ushpiz is also scheduled to meet with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Undersecretary for Political Affairs Sheikh Abdulla Al Khalifa.

During Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's visit to Bahrain in February, the two countries agreed on a 10-year bilateral plan called "The Joint Warm Peace Strategy" to deepen relations, officially signed during the Negev Summit in March.

The plan prioritizes innovation, food and water security, health care, trade and investment and education.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Ushpiz said ties with Bahrain remain "at the heart of Israel's diplomatic work."

"The roadmap for the development of ties between the countries is being built step by step with practical measures that bear fruit for the benefit of both countries," he continued.

Israel and Bahrain established diplomatic relations in September 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, a series of diplomatic agreements between the Jewish state and four Arab countries.

In February, Al Khalifa said that Israel's Mossad intelligence agency was active in his country.

“There is intelligence cooperation between Bahrain and Israel. Mossad is in Bahrain, and they’re present in the region,” he said.