A picture of civilian casualties costs a thousand words

Israel must understand the change in international public opinion that Russia's war in Ukraine is causing

During the war in Ukraine, televisions around the world were filled with images of destroyed urban landscapes and obliterated civilian infrastructure. When the fighting began, Ukrainian victims were cynically used, comparing their plight to scenes from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the Israeli military’s operations in Gaza.

Although these narratives seem to have faded with the continuance of the fighting in Ukraine, they should not be taken lightly.

The international community, which could hardly bear the civilian casualties that already occurred in previous Israeli struggles with neighboring terrorist organizations - Hamas in Gaza, and Hezbollah in Lebanon - will be even more critical in the next conflict, as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Social media videos and short TikTok clips, taken out of context, will be recruited towards the campaign against Israel. It is likely that in the next Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Gaza, pictures of destroyed buildings from Ukraine will be retrieved from the archives to be used for both comparison, and for fake news purposes stating that they are buildings attacked in Gaza.

During Operation Guardian of the Walls, the IDF bombarded nine high-rise buildings (up to 15 stories) used by Hamas for military purposes in Gaza, alongside a civilian presence in these buildings. The international media especially highlighted the "Al Jazeera and AP" building which harbored a Hamas military intelligence office involved in running interference with the Iron Dome missile interception system.

The IDF calls these targets "immense targets." These, according to the Israeli Air Force's definition, "differ from normal targets due to their sizes, such as high-rise towers that include the headquarters, operational compounds, and war rooms belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization."

Israel was heavily criticized during Operation Guardian of the Walls last year, and in previous operations in Gaza regarding civilian casualties. The incident of the "Al Jazeera building" was also attributed as an incident of a deliberate attack on journalists even though there was no harm to human life; moreover, the IDF verified that the building was empty before the bombardment. The IDF fundamentally invests considerable resources in warning civilians and call them to vacate from buildings before attacking them in order to avoid collateral damage.

Beyond the operational achievement of harming Hamas' capabilities and protecting Israeli civilians, the IDF estimates that the collapse of the high-rises in Gaza is also a moral achievement in the framework of the psychological war.

Over the past decade, the IDF has realized that it cannot ignore the international community's attitude. I sincerely hope that someone in the IDF is already examining the implications of the images that came out of Ukraine vis-à-vis Israel's PR in any future conflict scenario. How will images of a 13-story building falling like a house of cards be perceived globally, and will the operational benefit outweigh the damage to the perception of Israel's just standing?

The answer to this question is complex, and I think it can be addressed in two ways:

Regarding the psychological warfare against Hamas and the need to convey the impression that the IDF can strike it accurately, it will be necessary to look for targets that photograph in a way that cannot be associated with the kind of destruction seen in Ukraine. Such images can be interpreted in one way by Hamas and in a completely different way by the international community, both by their leadership and by public opinion.

On the operational level, to me, as a resident of Israel's northern border, it is clear that terrorism must be fought in the most determined way. Israeli lives cannot be compromised for the sake of saving face. Therefore, the incriminating information regarding the sites destined to be attacked should be prepared in advance. The experts can make a simple assessment in advance to anticipate at a high level of certainty which of the attacked sites might come under scrutiny by the media, followed by the international community.

If we examine again the example of the Al Jazeera structure in Gaza, we know it took the IDF quite a while to convey the information regarding Hamas' infrastructures within the building and its exact location. Such up-to-date information given without delay can at least help in the dialogue with global leaders, which ultimately lead the international resolutions against Israel at the UN or in other international institutions.

However, it is also of course necessary to recognize the limitations of the power of information. There is no quantity or quality of information that will convince those who come to this discussion with strong anti-Semitic and anti-Israel attitudes that the actions taken by Israel were taken because Israeli lives were at stake.

Therefore, it is important to do two things; flood the social networks with information to balance the negative vibe created by the other side (quantity in addition to quality); and secondly, focus on the audiences that can be reached, those who are willing to listen and those that it is most critical to influence, first and foremost as stated, the leaders of international countries.