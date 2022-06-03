Israel’s PM meets with IAEA chief Grossi over Iran’s nuclear activity

Bennett says Israel has the right to halt Iran's nuclear program if the international community fails to do so

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday met with Dr. Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) amid reports that Iran is progressing towards acquiring nuclear weapons.

Bennett stressed to Grossi – who arrived in the Jewish state the day prior for a quick visit – the depth of the danger of Iran’s progress in acquiring nuclear weapons, while misleading the international community by using false information and lies.

The Israeli leader underlined the urgent need for the international community to take action against Iran to prevent it from becoming nuclearized.

Earlier this week, Israel's National Security Council chairman Eyal Hulata and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan met in Washington and committed to working together to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“The US and Israeli officials committed that, working toward the same goal, they will remain in close coordination on the full range of issues of mutual interest and to remain united against all threats to their national security,” said a joint statement.

In May, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Iran was currently working to complete the production and installation of 1,000 advanced IR6 centrifuges at its nuclear facilities.

Weeks later, Bennett indicated that he had proof of Iran spying on the IAEA some 20 years ago to evade nuclear probes.

Bennett further emphasized to Grossi Israel’s support for the IAEA to fulfill its mandate vis-a-vis Iran in a professional, independent, and autonomous manner, and clarified that his government prefers the diplomatic route in depriving Tehran of the possibility of developing nuclear arms.

He noted, though, that Israel reserves the right to self-defense and action against Iran to halt its nuclear program, if the international community fails to do so.