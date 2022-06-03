Biden says still 'no direct plans' for Mideast visit

Biden was expected to arrive in Israel in late June

US President Joe Biden confirmed Friday he was considering a trip to Saudi Arabia as part of his wider tour of the region, though he said he did not know yet when it would take place.

A visit to Saudi Arabia would be a stark reversal for the leader after calling for the kingdom to be made a pariah state over the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I'm not sure when I'm going," Biden said when asked about reports of an imminent visit. "There is a possibility that I would be going to meet with both the Israelis and some Arab countries at the time."

"Saudi Arabia would be included in that if I did go, but I have no direct plans at the moment," Biden told reporters.

It was widely reported that Biden will visit Israel late in June in his first visit as head of state.