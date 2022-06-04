Report: Israeli officials worried Biden could cancel visit

US leader could avoid coming due to coalition crisis

While Washington reportedly updated Jerusalem that US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel is pushed back to July, a number of Israeli officials expressed fears that the American leader might decide to avoid coming to the Jewish state altogether in view of the precarious state of its governing coalition, Haaretz reported on Saturday.

“We are working on a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia for a GCC+3 Summit,” a senior White House official was quoted by NBC News as saying earlier in the day. “We are working to confirm dates. When we have something to announce, we will.”

In the event the fragile coalition headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett collapses, the likely successor to Bennett is Benjamin Netanyahu, who famously had a fractured relationship with former US president Barack Obama, whose second-in-command Biden was for two terms.

Whereas should the current government survive until July, a visit in such circumstances could be interpreted as a statement of support for the incumbent prime minister against Netanyahu, according to the Israeli officials who spoke to Haaretz on condition of anonymity.

The report also suggests that the focus of Biden's first Middle East tour as president would be Saudi Arabia, an emerging partner in the international coalition against Russia, rather than Israel.

Biden on Friday confirmed that he was planning a visit to Riyadh, in a stark reversal for the leader who called for the kingdom to be made a pariah state over the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.