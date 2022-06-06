Russian envoy to Israel denies reports on Vladimir Putin’s illness

‘His health allows him to continue his important work for the country’

Russia’s ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov dismissed recent media reports on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged serious illness.

“I can say he appears on TV every day. His health allows him to continue his important work for the country,” Viktorov told Channel 13 News. “Don’t hold your breath for it,” he added.

Several foreign media reports suggested that Putin, who turns 70 this year, underwent cancer treatment and looked unwell in his latest TV appearances.

Earlier last week Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with French journalists that he didn’t think “sane people” could see any signs of Putin’s illness.

The rumors intensified in recent weeks as the Russian offensive in Ukraine entered a new phase. Anatoly Viktorov addressed accusations of atrocities committed by the Russian army on occupied territories saying there were “no mass graves” and “no war crimes.”

Earlier on Sunday, Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv for the first time since late April as Putin warned that he would target new regions if western nations supplied Ukraine with longer-range missiles.

Last week, US president Joe Biden promised to send new, advanced medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine under the condition that Kyiv won’t use them to strike Russian cities.