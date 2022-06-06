Israeli FM Lapid meets with vice chancellor of Germany

Two leaders discuss increased cooperation on green energy projects

Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday met with German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck in Jerusalem, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed "the strengthening of the special relationship between the two countries."

Habeck also serves as federal minister for economic affairs and climate action, and according to the statement they talked about the importance of green energy with an emphasis on regional projects between Israel and partners in the Middle East.

The regional projects were discussed in the context of the historic Negev Summit in Israel this past March that saw the participation of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt as well as the United States.

"The Israeli government and the German government have a joint commitment to developing and promoting the special relations between the two countries," Lapid said.

"The Deputy Chancellor's visit represents the continuity of ties with the German leadership and their development to other levels. I was pleased to speak with the Vice-Chancellor about the regional opportunities in the various areas of cooperation and especially in the field of energy."