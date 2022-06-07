Kyiv wants to use Israel’s Iron Dome against Russian missiles - Ukraine's envoy

Ukraine’s ambassador urged Israel to ‘move away from its comfort zone’

Kyiv wants to purchase Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk told journalists on Tuesday.

The envoy stressed that Iron Dome was not a weapon but a protective tool “that will allow us to save our civilian women and children from the shelling of the Russian missiles in our territory,” as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

Korniychuk also asked for Israel to allow the transfer of its Spike SR anti-tank guided missile system from Germany to Ukraine.

"Last week, from what I know for sure, the Americans gave permission for the anti-tank missiles to be transferred from Germany to Ukraine and Israel said, 'no'," Korniychuk said.

Ukraine’s ambassador added that Berlin agreed on the transfer and urged the Israeli government “to move away from its comfort zone and get back to reality.”

Korniychuk expressed his frustration over Israel’s lack of assistance to his war-torn country. He noted that Israel refused to provide Kyiv with defensive or technical military support, and denied Ukrainian soldiers treatment in its hospitals, including the much-needed prosthetic treatment for those who lost limbs on the battlefield.

More than 20 countries, including the US, Britain and Germany, committed to providing military assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in late February. Israel has been trying to maintain working relations with both sides of the conflict focusing on providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.