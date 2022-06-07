UN report: 'Ending Israel’s occupation’ is key to halting violence

'Persistent discrimination against Palestinians lies at the heart of the systemic recurrence of violations'

UN investigators on Tuesday blamed Israel's continued occupation and discrimination against Palestinians for the endless cycles of violence in the decades-long conflict.

A high-level team of investigators, appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council to probe "all underlying root causes" in the drawn-out Israel-Palestinian conflict, pointed the finger squarely at Israel.

"Ending the occupation of lands by Israel... remains essential in ending the persistent cycles of violence," the report said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534172080949837824 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The 18-page report – which prompted angry Israeli protests – mainly focused on evaluating a long line of past UN investigations, reports, and rulings on the situation, and how and if those findings were implemented.

"The findings and recommendations relevant to the underlying root causes were overwhelmingly directed towards Israel, which we have taken as an indicator of the asymmetrical nature of the conflict and the reality of one state occupying the other," lead investigator Navi Pillay said in a statement.

"We also found that these recommendations have overwhelmingly not been implemented, including calls to ensure accountability for Israel's violations of international humanitarian and human rights law and the indiscriminate firing of rockets... by Palestinian armed groups into Israel," Pillay said.

"It is this lack of implementation coupled with a sense of impunity, clear evidence that Israel has no intention of ending the occupation, and the persistent discrimination against Palestinians that lies at the heart of the systematic recurrence of violations in both the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including east Jerusalem, and Israel."

Israel refuses to cooperate with the Commission of Inquiry (COI) created last year following the 11-day Hamas-Israel war in May 2021, which killed 260 Palestinians and 13 people on the Israeli side.