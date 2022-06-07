Israel's UN ambassador elected VP of General Assembly

'I will now be representing Israel in a position at the heart of the UN,' Gilad Erdan said after the vote

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Tuesday was elected vice president of the UN General Assembly.

Erdan will begin serving his one-year term in September when the 77th General Assembly convenes.

“I will now be representing Israel in a position at the heart of the UN. Nothing will stop me — and I mean nothing — from fighting the discrimination in the UN against Israel," the diplomat said following the vote at UN headquarters in New York City.

“This new position gives Israel another platform to present the truth about our country and our contributions to the world, despite the ongoing lies of the Palestinians and others at the UN," Erdan continued.

"This triumph sends a clear message to our enemies that they will not prevent us from participating in leading roles at the UN and in the international arena. Hatred must never triumph over the truth. I won’t allow it."

As part of his role, Erdan will chair GA meetings and participate in setting the agenda for GA deliberations.

Iran and Syria voiced objections over Erdan's election but did not call for a vote.

Also on Tuesday, UN investigators blamed Israel's "occupation" for the violence in the region, drawing a harsh rebuke from Israel's Foreign Ministry, which called it a "witch hunt" by the UN Human Rights Council against the Jewish state.