Report: Israel rejects US bid for Palestinian summit

The proposed summit would focus on working toward a peace agreement between Jerusalem and Ramallah

Israel rejected a US proposal last week for a regional summit with the West Bank’s governing Palestinian Authority (PA), according to a report by Hebrew media.

Three senior Israeli officials told Walla! News, on the condition of anonymity, that the offer was made during National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata’s visit to Washington.

The five-year summit – proposed by Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman – would bring together the foreign envoys of Israel, the PA, the United States, and Jordan. It was to focus on working toward a peace agreement between Jerusalem and Ramallah.

Hulata reportedly said in response that the current stance of Israel’s government would be incompatible with the other parties’ demands and that the Jewish state was uninterested in a summit that it would just tease hope.

“We don’t like this idea. Experience in the past proves that a crisis of expectations is likely to bring about an escalation of violence in the field,” a senior Israeli official told Walla.

US President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly trying to boost ties with the PA and affirm its support for a two-state solution, according to The Times of Israel.

Earlier this week, PA President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his dissatisfaction with steps that Biden’s administration is planning to introduce in a push to promote ties with Ramallah. Any effort is insufficient as long as the US consulate in Jerusalem remains closed, Abbas said, according to US and Palestinian officials.

“These proposals are band-aid solutions and do nothing to address Israeli crimes,” a Palestinian official said.