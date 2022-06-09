Israel's PM Bennett lands in Abu Dhabi to meet with UAE President
'We will build another floor together in the special bond forged between the two countries'
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett landed in Abu Dhabi Thursday, and will meet with UAE President Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed.
"Today, we will build another floor together in the special bond forged between the two countries for the growth and security of the two peoples," Bennett said.
This is a developing story, with more details to follow...
