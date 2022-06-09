Israel reportedly pressuring the US to de-blacklist NSO Group

'We told the Americans that they could not tear down NSO,' says a senior Israeli official

Israel reportedly asked the United States administration several times to remove the NSO Group cyber company from the US Department of Commerce's blacklist, according to Israel's Walla, citing two senior Israeli officials and a senior American official.

The US DoC added NSO - developers of the Pegasus spyware - to the blacklist of companies operating in a manner contrary to the interests of the US' national security and foreign policy in November 2021.

Officials noted that the Biden administration was considering the Israeli request, however, a senior government official denied the allegations. The senior official stated it was made clear to Israel that the White House would not intervene.

"We told the Americans that they could not tear down NSO. Even if the company had some problematic customers, it does not mean that the company's products and capabilities are no longer needed," a senior Israeli official told Walla.

Israel made it clear to the Biden administration that it should have warned NSO in advance clearly that sanctions could be imposed on them to give the company a chance to correct its conduct, Walla reported.

Senior Israeli officials told their American counterparts that the administration needs to clarify what corrections the company needs to make to be removed from the blacklist.

NSO hired two law firms in the US that work with the DoC regarding the blacklist. The company's lawyers have appealed the decision to put NSO on the blacklist and asked for a hearing, but so far, there has been no progress.